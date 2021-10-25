West Fraser Timber (WFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.19 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $84.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $92.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

WFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.57.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

