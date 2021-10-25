Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Westlake Chemical worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 78.5% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 111.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth $13,175,000. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $101.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

