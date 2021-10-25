Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Underperform

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $213.44 on Monday. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,608,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,079,000 after buying an additional 118,401 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $19,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

