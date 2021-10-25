Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,687.50 ($48.18).
LON WTB opened at GBX 3,146 ($41.10) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,237.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,221.13. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
