Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,687.50 ($48.18).

Get Whitbread alerts:

LON WTB opened at GBX 3,146 ($41.10) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,237.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,221.13. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32.

In related news, insider Adam Crozier bought 6,430 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, for a total transaction of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.