Whitestone REIT (WSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $9.85 on Monday. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $421.36 million, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

