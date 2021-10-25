Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

WLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,364. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -122.69.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,492,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

