Winnebago Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the construction company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $67.30 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 317.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 15.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 24.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

