Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $91.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an above average rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.70.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.09 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 752,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after buying an additional 24,218 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

