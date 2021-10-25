Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target boosted by Truist from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.70.
NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
