Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target boosted by Truist from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.70.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

