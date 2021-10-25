Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Down to $9.52

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $9.28. Wipro shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 14,230 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 108,330 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 785,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 72,359 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

