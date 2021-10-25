Wootrade (WOO) Market Capitalization Achieves $356.96 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Wootrade coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular exchanges. Wootrade has a total market capitalization of $356.96 million and approximately $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wootrade has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00050880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00208605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00103273 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wootrade

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

