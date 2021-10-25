Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $1.09 million and $9,079.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $565.80 or 0.00914152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00069887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00070919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00101991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,179.08 or 1.00462180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.15 or 0.06648814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00021758 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

