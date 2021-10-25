Wrapped NXM Market Cap Reaches $101.58 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $101.58 million and $4.66 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $60.58 or 0.00096264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00051325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00106114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00208357 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

