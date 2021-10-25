WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WSFS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

