WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT Raised to $54.00 at DA Davidson

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

