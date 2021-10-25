WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.46

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 2160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

WW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WW International by 31.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in WW International by 130.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in WW International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in WW International by 103,481.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WW International by 2.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

