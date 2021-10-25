WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.46

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 2160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.
WW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WW International by 31.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in WW International by 130.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in WW International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in WW International by 103,481.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WW International by 2.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.
WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
