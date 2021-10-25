Xilinx (XLNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xilinx to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock opened at $172.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $175.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.