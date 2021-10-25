Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on YARIY. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Yara International ASA to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SEB Equities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $262.50.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.56.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.908 per share. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.