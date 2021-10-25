YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

YUGVF stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. YouGov has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

