YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
YUGVF stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. YouGov has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.
YouGov Company Profile
