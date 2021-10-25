Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). Avalara posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,776. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.17.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $260,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,004,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,539,119. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Avalara by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,115,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Avalara by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after buying an additional 117,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.