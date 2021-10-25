Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report sales of $93.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the highest is $93.84 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $44.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $393.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $444.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $500.76 million, with estimates ranging from $442.84 million to $555.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

BHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

Shares of BHR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. 240,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 244,805 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 222.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 252,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

