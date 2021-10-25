Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.10). Copa reported earnings per share of ($2.86) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Copa stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.08. 338,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,958. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Copa by 251.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

