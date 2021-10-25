Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.07. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. UBS Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 60,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,489. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $83.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,830,000 after buying an additional 170,736 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,646,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

