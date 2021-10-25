Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $638.80 Million

Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post $638.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $568.40 million and the highest is $708.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $872.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $185,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

