Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.41). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $49,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 380,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 32,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $163,993.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 954,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $239.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.54.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

