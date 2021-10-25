Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Announce $2.00 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will report earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sun Communities.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SUI. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

SUI traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $202.00. 454,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,085. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.11 and a 200-day moving average of $180.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $209.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 100.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.