Zacks: Analysts Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.41 Billion

Brokerages predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report sales of $10.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $10.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $42.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.82 billion to $42.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.06 billion to $41.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.35. The company had a trading volume of 130,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,838. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average is $119.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $224.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

