Zacks: Analysts Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.70. Dana reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Dana stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,785. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. Dana has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Dana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,206,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after acquiring an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 288,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 170,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

