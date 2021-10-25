Zacks: Analysts Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post sales of $29.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $29.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $122.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.09 billion to $125.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $121.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.16 billion to $124.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPM traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.94. 10,158,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,481,151. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.24 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

