Zacks: Analysts Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Shares of MTCH traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $167.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,985. Match Group has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day moving average of $150.17.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,626 shares of company stock valued at $12,760,201. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

