Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post $0.67 EPS

Brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,450,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,427,000 after purchasing an additional 154,337 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,873. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

