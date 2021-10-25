Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.19. Apple reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.84. 1,565,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,206,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.95. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

