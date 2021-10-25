Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) to Post -$0.66 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.63). Bilibili posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Shares of BILI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.07. 12,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,750. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.52. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

