Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of HURN stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.01. 70,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,394. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

