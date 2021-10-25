Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post $29.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.11 million to $29.50 million. Omeros reported sales of $26.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $110.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.71 million to $111.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $114.89 million, with estimates ranging from $105.54 million to $124.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Maxim Group downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Omeros by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Omeros by 61.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

