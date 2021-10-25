Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.05). Qualtrics International reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on XM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Qualtrics International stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.42. 33,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.42. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $79,616.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.