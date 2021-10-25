Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.28 Million

Brokerages expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce sales of $124.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.42 million and the highest is $129.50 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $108.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $489.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.05 million to $497.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $516.34 million, with estimates ranging from $503.85 million to $527.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million.

USPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 46,548 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $104.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

