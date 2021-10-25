Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AerSale Corp. provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The company’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance. AerSale Corp., formerly known as Monocle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE opened at $18.83 on Thursday. AerSale has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

