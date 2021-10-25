Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 27.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

