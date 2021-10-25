Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $220.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 15.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

