Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) to Buy

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Internet Initiative Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY remained flat at $$35.72 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.13. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $483.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.69 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

