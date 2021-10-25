Zacks Investment Research Upgrades U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $119.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:USPH opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day moving average is $113.91. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.