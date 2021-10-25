ZENZO Price Tops $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $501,301.66 and approximately $261.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00042186 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00106895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019141 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.28 or 0.00463816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00033712 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

