Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Zuora makes up approximately 1.3% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Zuora were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,360,000 after acquiring an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zuora by 46.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,382 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,353,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,115,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after buying an additional 223,415 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.71. 4,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,901. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

