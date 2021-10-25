Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.00

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 32826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Get Zuora alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.