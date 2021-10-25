Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given New CHF 250 Price Target at UBS Group

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Shares of Zur Rose Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $395.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576. Zur Rose Group has a 1-year low of $287.65 and a 1-year high of $547.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.36.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

