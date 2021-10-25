ZUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $481,478.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00068850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00069874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00100809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,221.05 or 0.99889814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.31 or 0.06516439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021390 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

