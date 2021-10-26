-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marrone Bio Innovations.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 41.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,208,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth $39,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.