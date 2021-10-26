-$0.03 EPS Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Aspen Group stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 4,750 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 49,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aspen Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.