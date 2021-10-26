-$0.07 EPS Expected for Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Allot Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $528.98 million, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 0.60.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

